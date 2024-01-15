

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc said its assets under management increased by $2.3 billion over the the quarter ended 31 December 2023, comprising positive investment performance of $3.9 billion and net outflows of $1.6 billion. Estimated assets under management as at 31 December 2023 is $54.0 billion.



Mark Coombs, CEO, Ashmore Group plc, said: 'Emerging Markets delivered good returns and outperformed most developed world indices in 2023 due to superior economic growth, effective monetary policies and the benefits of a weaker US dollar as the Fed reaches the end of its tightening cycle.'



