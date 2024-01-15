Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Globe Metals and Mining Ltd (ASX: GBE) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Globe Metals and Mining Ltd

Kanyika Niobium Project: Unveiling a new and significant, vertically-integrated high-purity Niobium Pentoxide producer. Kanyika will become the 2nd vertically integrated Niobium oxide player in the world. Niobium is number 3 on the US critical mineral list and has many applications in the new economy. A key target market is the fast-charging battery market. Using niobium as the anode is proven to allow full charging in 10 minutes, double the energy density and safer performance. Niobium (Nb) is an integral component of daily-use, energy-related, and specialty technologies and structures such as in steels (e.g., for bridges, high-rise buildings, offshore platforms, oil and gas pipelines, automobiles), superalloys (e.g., for aircraft engines, rocket assemblies, and solar power generator engines), and superconducting magnets (e.g., for medical imaging devices, nuclear power generation). This bottom quartile cost project has been designed to ensure the production of "green Niobium" in that its Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions will be of the lowest in the world, with hydroelectric and solar power dominating its power sources. The very low carbon footprint is also supported by a unique closed-cycle Chlorination refining process, which is transformative for the industry.Shovel-ready, fully permitted, advanced staged project covered by a Mining Development Agreement, Mining License, and all environmental and land approvals required to immediately start construction. The project has been de-risked by a 10% (of full capacity - phase 1) start-up, followed by a phase 2 full expansion. Attractive valuation with 50% IRR and $1bn US NPV per 2021 DFS.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference