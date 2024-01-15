

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Metal producer Eldorado Gold Corporation (ELD.TO, EGO) on Monday, in its preliminary reports, said it produced 143,166 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 485,140 ounces in the full year 2023. For the year full year 2022, the company had reported total gold production of 453,916 ounces.



The company also said its full-year preliminary production was at the midpoint of the tightened guidance range of 475,000 - 495,000 ounces, as projected earlier in the third quarter 2023 results.



Quarter wise, the company produced 121,030 ounces of gold in the third quarter, 109,435 ounces in the second quarter and 111,509 ounces in the first quarter.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken