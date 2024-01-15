Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Makes New High Grade Discovery; Intersects 90.55 g/t Au over 0.55 Meters and 5.49 g/t Au over 6.50 Meters at Stander Zone

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX.V:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report prospecting and diamond drill results from the Stander Zone on the Company's 100% owned Klondike District Property (the "Property") in the Dawson mining district, Yukon, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS:

High-grade gold has been discovered at the Stander Zone extending the mineralization to the east along each of two quartz-filled 'shear vein' sub-parallel structures.

DDH EC23-508 intersected 90.55 g/t gold (2.91 troy oz/t Au) over 0.55 meters shear vein from 21.05 meters within 1.65 g/t Au over 36.65 meters including gold-bearing sheeted extensional veins.

DDH EC23-510 intersected 38.15 g/t gold (1.23 oz/t Au) over 0.50 meters shear vein from 92.70 meters within 5.49 g/t Au over 6.50 meters including gold-bearing sheeted extensional veins.

DDH EC23-511 intersected 39.59 g/t gold (1.27 oz/t Au) over 0.52 meters shear vein from 49.78 meters within 1.12 g/t Au over 20.90 meters including gold-bearing sheeted extensional veins.

DDH EC23-514 intersected 30.30 g/t gold (0.97 oz/t Au) over 0.50 meters from 98.65 meters within wider 8.68 g/t Au over 2.10 meter shear veining interval.

DDH EC23-514 returned 8.68 g/t Au over 2.10 meters interpreted to have intersected the same shear as EC23-510 located 160 meters along strike at the same relative elevation.

Visible gold ("VG") was identified in fault controlled quartz vein zones in four of seven drill holes corresponding with >30 g/t Au assay intersections in each: EC23-508 contained 2 VG between 21.3m to 21.4m, (90.55 g/t Au over 0.55m) EC23-510 contained 4 VG between 89.7m to 95.0m, (38.15 g/t Au over 0.50m) EC23-511 contained 2 VG at 49.9m, also at 62.7m, (39.59 g/t Au over 0.52m) EC23-514 contained 1 VG at 100.2m, (30.30 g/t Au over 0.50m)

Gold intersections on each of these structures remain open. These are priority targets for 2024 follow up.

Peter Tallman, Klondike Gold's President & CEO states; "The discovery of gold associated with historically unrecognized shear veins, distinguishable from sheeted extension veins, validates our view of the potential for the Klondike to host multiple and substantial gold deposits. As we've discussed in previous news releases, new insights from ongoing comprehensive academic research and collaborative work with orogenic gold experts' continues to be transformative for our exploration and development efforts within the Klondike district. Recent news releases all include headline gold grades of >30 g/t Au in both outcrops and drill core and in each of several target areas. Importantly, the exploration model is distinguishing the highest-quality targets to pursue within the 727 sq kms Klondike District Project. Moving forward our team has identified many new targets to test in 2024 in conjunction with developing/expanding resources within our existing, open-ended deposits including targets adjacent the discoveries described in this news release."

STANDER ZONE 2023 WORK PROGRAM RESULTS

PROSPECTING

Prospecting, mapping, and diamond drilling was conducted in fall 2023 adjacent the Stander Zone gold mineral resource1 located 20 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon.

Prospecting at the Stander Zone identified subcrop quartz veining containing visual gold within the upper end of a 110 meter long historic 1990 trench. Six prospecting samples of subcrop quartz veining were excavated. Three of six samples contained visual gold. Four samples assayed between 7.0 g/t Au and 11.6 g/t Au (including two with visual gold). Two samples assayed between 44.1 g/t au and 74.6 g/t Au (including one with visual gold). All contained appreciable silver and tellurium. These samples are interpreted to represent the surface expression of gold-bearing quartz veining intersected down dip in drill holes EC23-510, EC23-511, EC23-512, and EC23-514.

DIAMOND DRILLING

A location map of Stander Zone with local infrastructure is shown in Figure 1. A plan map of 2023 Stander Zone drilling is shown in Figure 2. A detailed plan map of eastern Stander Zone drilling is shown in Figure 3.

Diamond drilling with seven NTW-size core holes, EC23-508 to EC23-514, tested along strike beyond the east end of the Stander Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")1 area exploring for extensions of fault-controlled gold mineralization. Drill holes were short (58m to 107m length), inclined (-55 degrees, 210 azimuth) totalling 689.5 meters completed.

Visible gold ("VG") was identified in quartz vein zones in four of seven drill holes corresponding with >30 g/t Au assay intersections in each:

EC23-508 contained 2 VG between 21.3m to 21.4m, (90.55 g/t Au over 0.55m)

EC23-510 contained 4 VG between 89.7m to 95.0m, (38.15 g/t Au over 0.50m)

EC23-511 contained 2 VG at 49.9m, also at 62.7m, (39.59 g/t Au over 0.52m)

EC23-514 contained 1 VG at 100.2m, (30.30 g/t Au over 0.50m)

Photos of visible gold in EC23-508 are shown in Figures 4a, 4b, and 4c.

Until now, historic and previous drilling has intersected interpreted 'sheeted extensional veins' containing gold developed over long intervals, without identifying the controlling fault structure.

Seven drill holes tested two fault splays controlling mineralization with objective of extending the Stander Zone mineralization eastward. EC23-508 and EC23-509 tested the 'southern' fault; EC23-510 to EC23-514 tested the 'northern' fault.

On the southern fault, EC23-508 intersected 90.55 g/t gold (2.91 troy oz/t Au) over 0.55 meters shear vein from 21.05 meters within 1.65 g/t Au over 36.65 meters including gold-bearing sheeted extensional veins. EC23-509 was stopped short at 57m depth intersecting sheeted extensional veins.

On the northern fault, EC23-510, EC23-511, and EC23-514 all intersected high grade gold-bearing quartz shear veining associated with adjacent sheeted extensional veins.

EC23-510 intersected 38.15 g/t gold (1.23 oz/t Au) over 0.50 meters shear vein from 92.70 meters within 5.49 g/t Au over 6.50 meters including gold-bearing sheeted extensional veins. EC23-511 intersected 39.59 g/t gold (1.27 oz/t Au) over 0.52 meters shear vein from 49.78 meters within 1.12 g/t Au over 20.90 meters including gold-bearing sheeted extensional veins. EC23-514 intersected 30.30 g/t gold (0.97 oz/t Au) over 0.50 meters from 98.65 meters within wider 8.68 g/t Au over 2.10 meter shear veining interval. EC23-512 is interpreted to have intersected sheeted extensional veining. EC23-513 ended at 93m and is interpreted to not have reached the shear vein target depth. A summary of all significant gold-bearing mineralization is shown in Table 1.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Gold Intervals at Stander Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Area EC23-508 21.05 57.70 36.65 1.65 Stander Zone Incl 21.05 21.60 0.55 90.55 Stander Zone EC23-509 10.35 13.50 3.15 0.17 Stander Zone EC23-510 71.50 116.50 45.00 0.89 Stander Zone Incl 89.20 95.70 6.50 5.49 Stander Zone Incl 92.70 93.20 0.50 38.15 Stander Zone EC23-511 29.40 50.30 20.90 1.12 Stander Zone Incl 42.90 50.30 7.40 3.09 Stander Zone Incl 49.78 50.30 0.52 39.59 Stander Zone EC23-512 21.52 26.70 5.18 0.24 Stander Zone EC23-513 19.30 23.00 3.70 1.29 Stander Zone And 47.70 50.00 2.30 0.41 Stander Zone EC23-514 98.65 100.75 2.10 8.68 Stander Zone Incl 99.75 100.25 0.50 30.30 Stander Zone

Gold mineralization in EC23-510, EC23-511, and EC23-514 interpreted to lie on a sub-parallel 'northern' fault splay correlate with each other over 150 meters strike length, 70 meters vertically, and remains open along strike and dip.

Shear veins widths are interpreted to be approximately true width and surrounding sheeted extensional vein intervals are interpreted to be 50-70% of true width.

All drill core is analyzed for gold and all other elements by aqua regia ICP-MS analyses. A 30 gram subsample is then assayed for gold by FA-AA. Intervals of economically interesting gold mineralization are identified. A new 500g sample is acquired from the coarse reject and each sample in the interval is assayed by metallic screen FA-AA. At each stage of analyses the results are subject to Klondike Gold QA/AC protocols. Results of the metallic screen gold assays are reported in this news release. A full description of this process and analytical procedures is listed on the Company's website.

Figure 1: Location map of 2023 exploration areas within the Property.

Figure 2: Location map of 2023 and previous drill holes at the Stander Zone with drilled extents of gold mineralization shown in yellow.

Figure 3: Detail location map of 2023 and previous drill holes with EC23-508 to EC23-514 significant gold intersections indicated at the eastern Stander Zone.

The following photos of two occurrences of visible gold shown in Photos 4a, 4b, and 4c are from EC23-508 drill hole core interval 21.05-21.60m assaying 90.55 g/t Au (2.94 opt Au) over 0.55 meters:

Figure 4a: Photo of quartz vein with visible gold in EC23-508 drill core interval at 21.34m. Scale ticks are 1mm.

Figure 4b: Close-up of visible gold in EC23-508 drill core interval at 21.34m shown in Figure 4a:

Figure 4c: Close-up photo of second visible gold grain in EC23-508 at 21.40m. Scale tick interval is 5mm.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

KLONDIKE GOLD 2023 QA/QC prospecting rock and drill core sample protocols are found on our website: https://www.klondikegoldcorp.com/projects/sampling-and-assay-protocols/

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Tallman, P.Geo., President and CEO of Klondike Gold and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 policy. Detailed technical information, specifications, analytical information and procedures can be found on the Company's website.

