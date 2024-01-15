SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Selected as Exclusive Alcohol Data Partner for Next-Generation Digital Healthcare Platform

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today referenced a January 12, 2024 announcement from Navix Health. As described in the announcement.

"Navix Health, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technologies, announced today that is has selected SOBRsafe as its exclusive alcohol data partner, integrating SOBRsafe's transdermal detection solutions into Navix Hub - its fully unified facility and practice management software for behavioral health. With the integration of the SOBRsafe technology, Navix Hub customers can augment current operations with touch-based alcohol monitoring, the results flowing directly into their client records platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing digital health and bolstering patient-centric care."

To view the full announcement, visit: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/navix-health-selects-sobrsafe-exclusive-160000523.html.

---

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, transportation, oil and gas, judicial and consumer markets.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com