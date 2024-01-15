

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chinese technology company Baidu (BIDU) dropped about 12 percent after a newspaper report linked its AI platform Ernie with Chinese military research.



The South China Morning Post reported that the research institution of the People's Liberation Army used the large language model Ernie Bot to train an AI military system which can predict the behavior of human adversaries.



Baidu denied the allegations and said that the report 'is false and needs clarifications'.



The company added that it 'has no collaborations with any military institution.' However, in a post on its website, the company acknowledged that it was aware of the research report which mentioned several large language models including GPT3.5, GPT-3.5-turbo, GPT4, HTML-T5, and Ernie Bot.



'The academic paper, published by scholars at a Chinese university, described how the authors built prompts and received responses from LLMs, using the functions available to any user interacting with generative AI tools,' Baidu stated that. 'Baidu has not engaged in any business collaboration or provided any tailored service to authors of the academic paper or any institutions with which they are affiliated.'



The company's post further explained that it is committed to operating its AI products and businesses in compliance with the applicable laws and corporate regulations.



The tech company, which is recognized as China's leading AI developer, stated that its ChatGPT-like Ernie has been open to the public since August, and any organization or individual, can register and ask questions to the AI. The platform had attracted more than 100 million users by the end of 2023.



Last week, to encourage the safe usage of AI, ChatGPT maker OpenAI changed its user policies to disallow the usage of its AI models for weapons development, military and warfare, and content related to self-harm.



