

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), a supplier of quality tissue and bleached paperboard product, said that it temporarily suspended its operations in Lewiston, Idaho due to uncertainty in natural gas supply and damage caused by extreme cold weather. The company is restarting equipment and production at the facility as weather conditions permit.



The company expects to provide an update on the anticipated impacts of the outage in a future announcement.



