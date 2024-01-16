

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.0913 against the euro and nearly a 4-week high of 0.8586 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0948 and 0.8554, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to an 8-day high of 1.2677 and a 5-day high of 146.24 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2725 and 145.73, respectively.



The greenback climbed to nearly a 5-week high of 1.3475 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.3424.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc, 1.24 against the pound, 149.00 against the yen and 1.37 against the loonie.



