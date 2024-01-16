Fastned expands into Spain, accelerating the roll-out of fast charging infrastructure in the country

- Fastned signs a contract to build its first fast charging station in Spain, and announces six more locations are secured- Spain is the ninth country where Fastned is present. The expansion into Spain will contribute to Fastned's aim to deploy 1,000 stations across Europe- The first charging station will be located on the road A42 in the region of Madrid, and have 8 chargers with each a power of up to 400kWFastned, the European fast charging company, expands into Spain after signing a contract for the construction and deployment of its first fast charging station in the country. The yellow canopies will first arrive in Spain in Casarrubuelos, a municipality of Madrid, located on the busy A42 motorway that connects Madrid with Toledo. The station has 8 chargers, with each a power of up to 400kW, where every day hundreds of EV drivers can charge their batteries. In addition to this location, Fastned has another 6 stations coming up in Spain. The exact location of these stations and details will be communicated in due course.Spain is a strategic new market for Fastned both in terms of motorway kilometres and car density per capita. Michiel Langezaal, CEO of Fastned says:Entering the Spanish market is a milestone for Fastned. Spain still has a long way to go in terms of electric mobility. At the same time, 2023 has been a good year for electric vehicle uptake in Spain: 70% more electric vehicles were sold in 2023 compared to the previous year. With the Spanish government controlling the operation of many motorways, they have a great opportunity to be at the forefront of implementing the important European AFIR regulation by means of competitive tenders and issuing concessions for charging stations along the core motorway network of Spain.The pipeline of seven service stations distributed throughout Spain is the first step in our growth plan in the country, with a focus on bringing our stations to the main Spanish motorways and cities in the coming years. We are confident that our award-winning charging concept, which offers EV drivers the best charging experience, will encourage Spanish drivers to switch to electric. This is key to accelerating the decarbonisation of transport. While exploring potential new locations, we actively approach private landowners who may wish to capitalise on the rising demand for fast charging and open up their property to a Fastned station.Inma Cima, Country Manager of Fastned in SpainIn Spain, the majority of chargers are located in the centre of large cities. To support the transition to e-mobility and make more drivers switch to electric cars, a strong network of fast charging infrastructure in the outskirts of cities and along motorways is needed. Fastned is ready to support this transition and help Spain reach its national targets for decarbonising mobility.About FastnedFastned is on a mission to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. Since 2012, we've been at the forefront of European charging infrastructure development, building and operating a rapidly growing network of iconic fast charging stations. Our yellow, nature inspired stations create a welcoming environment for drivers during the 10-15 minutes it takes to charge up to 300 km of range. By offering Europe's most reliable, convenient and joyful charging experience, we aim to inspire millions to drive on solar and wind energy so that together we can curb climate change. Fastned is listed at Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: FAST).