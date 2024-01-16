Chesapeake Gold completes the vertical merger with its wholly owned subsidiary American Gold Capital Corporation, Agnico Eagle invests C$35 million for 12% of Canada Nickel, Aurania Resources directors receive stock options as compensation and Vizsla Silver announced the next resource update milestone for the high-grade Panuco silver-gold property. Company overview: Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.chesapeakegold.com/ ISIN: CA1651841027 , WKN: 692606 , FRA: CKG.F , TSXV: CKG.V More videos about Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/chesapeake-gold-corp/ Aurania Resources Ltd. ? http://www.aurania.com/ ISIN: BMG069741020 , WKN: A2DKJ4 , FRA: 20Q.F , TSXV: ARU.V , Valor: 21122685 More videos about Aurania Resources Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/aurania-resources-ltd/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 More videos about Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Copper Kupfer Nickel Silber Silver Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV