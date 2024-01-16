

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a manufacturer of household and personal care products, on Tuesday reported higher revenues and volumes for its first half. Further, it anticipates first-half adjusted operating profit to be slight ahead of expectations.



The stock is trading down around 12% in London.



In its trading update, the company reported that total revenue was 9.9 percent higher than the prior year on a constant currency basis, gaining from volume growth and price actions impact.



The overall volumes were higher by 6.4 percent as they were driven by continuing momentum in private label.



McBride said it continues to manage significant supply chain volatility.



The manufacturer is scheduled to publish its half yearly results on February 27.



Currently, McBride shares are trading at 79.10 pence, down 11.92% in London.



