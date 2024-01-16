ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $5.9 million, or $0.51 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.54 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $8.0 million, or $0.67 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Return on average assets and average equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 0.73% and 7.93%, respectively, compared to 0.78% and 8.43%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.95% and 10.88%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in earnings during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to fluctuations in general operating expenses. The decrease in earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to lower net interest income in the current quarter, offset by a $2.8 million provision for credit losses in the prior year quarter.

"Despite the many industry headwinds in 2023, our earnings were relatively good. Our net interest margin hit its lowest point in 2023 during the third quarter but has steadily increased each month in the fourth quarter as our loans reprice and cost of non-maturing deposits remain steady. Our balance sheet is strong and our earnings stream continues to produce consistent results. Non-performing assets remain very low and although we anticipate the need to work with some borrowers as their loan rates adjust, we do not foresee any significant problems as a result of the higher interest rate environment or economic slowdown at this point. We are looking forward to 2024 and have built a balance sheet that will allow us to grow and capitalize on new opportunities when the timing is right and economic conditions become less uncertain. Our liquidity and capital remains very healthy and we continue to focus on driving long term shareholder value," said Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Asset Quality. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.18% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.09% at September 30, 2023 and 0.32% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 0.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs to average loans for the years ending December 31, 2023 and 2022 were 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively.



Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. Our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 39.7% and 12.8% of the total loan portfolio, respectively. Office-related loans represent 4.6% of the total loan portfolio and have an average balance of $515,000.





Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.18% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.09% at September 30, 2023 and 0.32% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 0.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs to average loans for the years ending December 31, 2023 and 2022 were 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively. Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. Our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 39.7% and 12.8% of the total loan portfolio, respectively. Office-related loans represent 4.6% of the total loan portfolio and have an average balance of $515,000. Granular and Stable Core Deposit Base. As of December 31, 2023, we have 87,664 total deposit accounts with an average account balance of $30,038. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships. Total deposits decreased by $25.0 million during the fourth quarter, which consisted primarily of a decrease in DDA balances of $48.6 million, a decrease in time deposits of $8.1 million and offset by an increase in savings and MMDA balances of $33.5 million. The decrease in time deposits resulted in part due to $25.0 million in brokered CDs that matured and were not renewed during the fourth quarter. The Bank has not historically used brokered deposits and does not foresee a reliance on them going forward, however, our year-end deposit balance does include $25.0 million of brokered deposits that mature in February 2024 and were issued, along with the $25.0 million that matured in the fourth quarter, to test their availability as a contingent liquidity source. Excluding public funds and bank-owned accounts, our uninsured deposits as of December 31, 2023 were 25.07% of total deposits.



Interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter stabilized with minimal increases. Despite the decrease in DDA during the quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits still represent 32.4% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 17 basis points during the quarter from 3.00% in the prior quarter to 3.17%, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 62.7% for the linked quarter compared to the federal funds target rates. These increases are primarily due to renewals of maturing certificates of deposit into new CD's paying higher rates. Our cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 16 basis points from 1.98% in the prior quarter to 2.14%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 59.0% for the linked quarter.





As of December 31, 2023, we have 87,664 total deposit accounts with an average account balance of $30,038. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships. Total deposits decreased by $25.0 million during the fourth quarter, which consisted primarily of a decrease in DDA balances of $48.6 million, a decrease in time deposits of $8.1 million and offset by an increase in savings and MMDA balances of $33.5 million. The decrease in time deposits resulted in part due to $25.0 million in brokered CDs that matured and were not renewed during the fourth quarter. The Bank has not historically used brokered deposits and does not foresee a reliance on them going forward, however, our year-end deposit balance does include $25.0 million of brokered deposits that mature in February 2024 and were issued, along with the $25.0 million that matured in the fourth quarter, to test their availability as a contingent liquidity source. Excluding public funds and bank-owned accounts, our uninsured deposits as of December 31, 2023 were 25.07% of total deposits. Interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter stabilized with minimal increases. Despite the decrease in DDA during the quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits still represent 32.4% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 17 basis points during the quarter from 3.00% in the prior quarter to 3.17%, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 62.7% for the linked quarter compared to the federal funds target rates. These increases are primarily due to renewals of maturing certificates of deposit into new CD's paying higher rates. Our cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 16 basis points from 1.98% in the prior quarter to 2.14%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 59.0% for the linked quarter. Healthy Capital and Liquidity. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, remain very healthy. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we repurchased 24,800 shares, or 0.21% of average shares outstanding during the period, at an average price of $27.76 per share. During the year, we repurchased 434,798 shares at an average price of $25.82 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 12.2% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 14.5% as of December 31, 2022. Our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, is $1.2 billion, consisting of FHLB, FRB and correspondent bank fed funds and revolving lines of credit. Finally, our total equity to average quarterly assets as of December 31, 2023 was 9.5%. If we had to recognize our entire unrealized losses on both AFS and HTM securities, our total equity to average assets ratio would be 8.8%†, which is still a strong capital level under regulatory requirements.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $23.8 million and $28.4 million, respectively, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 16.0%. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $9.6 million, or 130.7%, compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $5.1 million, or 14.2%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increases in both interest income and expense resulted primarily from higher rates during the period. Interest expense was also impacted by a shift from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposit accounts, which resulted in increased expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 3.11% and 3.57%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased 46 basis points primarily due to interest-bearing liabilities repricing faster than our interest-earning assets and a shift from no or lower interest cost DDA and money market accounts to higher cost certificates of deposit. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 184 basis points from the prior year quarter, while interest earning asset yields increased 90 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.08% to 3.17%, a change of 209 basis points, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as well as increased rates on FHLB advances, which increased from 3.97% to 5.40%, an increase of 143 basis points, from the prior year quarter. The increases in cost were partially offset by increases in yield on the loan portfolio from 5.19% to 6.06%, or 87 basis points, as well as 38 and 34 basis point increases in yield on AFS and HTM securities, respectively. Although the cost of interest-bearing liabilities have repriced more quickly during this period, the weighted average yield on $89.6 million in new loans originated in the fourth quarter was 8.61%.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased $511,000, or 2.2%, from $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in interest income of $978,000, or 2.5%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $467,000, or 2.8%. The increase in interest income was primarily due to higher interest earned on loans of $808,000, or 2.3%, from the prior quarter and higher interest earned on securities of $103,000, or 2.5%. The increase in interest expense resulted primarily from an increase of $1.2 million, or 9.5%, in interest-bearing deposit expense, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances expense of $673,000, or 26.0%, and a decrease in interest expense on other borrowed money of $102,000, or 31.4%, from the prior quarter.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.02% for the third quarter of 2023 to 3.11% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of nine basis points. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase on loan yield from 5.91% for the third quarter of 2023 to 6.06% for the fourth quarter of 2023, a change of 15 basis points. This increase was partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 3.00% in the third quarter to 3.17% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a change of 17 basis points.

We recorded no provision for credit losses during 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a $2.8 million provision to incorporate forecasts for an economic downturn and possible borrower stressors into our CECL model. The factors that were adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2022 remain relevant, however certain minor adjustments were made in subsequent quarters to reflect current portfolio credit quality trends. As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.33% and 1.34%, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $326,000, or 6.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $4.8 million, compared to $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the same quarter in 2022 was partially due to a gain on securities sold of $172,000 in the prior year quarter and no gain on securities sales in the current quarter. There was also a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $114,000, or 36.8% along with a $51,000, or 63.0%, decrease in mortgage fee income compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased $505,000, or 2.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $21.4 million, compared to $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by a $351,000, or 2.8%, increase in employee compensation and benefits, an increase in software and technology expense of $215,000, or 14.1%, and a $175,000, or 22.5%, increase in legal and professional fees primarily related to recruiting fees compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. These were partially offset by a $136,000, or 27.9%, decrease in advertising and promotions expense.

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by $143,000, or 2.9%, from $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest income of $62,000, or 8.2%, primarily the result of decreased credit card income during the period. Gain on sale of loans decreased $22,000, or 10.1%, while bank-owned life insurance income decreased $17,000, or 6.4%. Additionally, mortgage fee income fell $16,000, or 34.8%, and loan processing fee income decreased $12,000, or 9.4% from the third quarter.

Noninterest expense increased $888,000, or 4.3%, in the fourth quarter of 2023, from $20.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase resulted from an increase of $771,000, or 6.5%, in employee compensation and benefits primarily due to annual raises, which went into effect during the fourth quarter. There was also a $250,000, or 16.8%, increase in software and technology expense and a $64,000, or 22.2%, increase in advertising and promotions expense during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023. These increases were partially offset by a $203,000, or 6.9%, decrease in occupancy expenses due to lower than anticipated property taxes payable and a reverse accrual posted in the fourth quarter, compared with the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 74.81%, compared to 62.42% in the prior year quarter and 72.64% in the third quarter of 2023.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.18 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.23 billion at September 30, 2023 and $3.35 billion at December 31, 2022.

Gross loans increased slightly by $4.3 million, or 0.19%, during the quarter resulting in a gross loan balance of $2.32 billion at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. Our loan growth is entirely due to organic loan growth during the quarter and not to purchases of assets.

Gross loans decreased $55.6 million, or 2.3%, from $2.38 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in gross loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted from tightened credit underwriting standards and loan terms, along with fewer borrower requests in response to higher interest rates. Additionally, there was a $10.7 million decrease in warehouse lending loans, as we discontinued that line of business in the second quarter of 2023.

Total deposits decreased by $25.0 million, or 0.9%, to $2.63 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.66 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased $47.9 million, or 1.8%, from $2.68 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits during the fourth quarter resulted from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $50.4 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $25.4 million. We also allowed $25.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit to mature and not renew during the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $199.2 million, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $151.3 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.25% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.13% at September 30, 2023 and 0.46% at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.18% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.09% at September 30, 2023, and 0.32% at December 31, 2022. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year end is primarily due to the resolution of several lower balance nonperforming assets during 2023.

Total equity was $303.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $296.8 million at September 30, 2023 and $295.6 million at December 31, 2022. The increase from the previous quarter resulted primarily from net income of $5.9 million and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $4.2 million due to increases in the fair value of available for sale securities during the period. This was partially offset by the payment of dividends of $2.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 47,744 $ 47,922 $ 47,663 $ 59,030 $ 52,390 Federal funds sold 36,575 73,275 44,950 95,400 47,275 Interest-bearing deposits 5,205 8,980 4,738 3,695 6,802 Total cash and cash equivalents 89,524 130,177 97,351 158,125 106,467 Securities available for sale 196,195 178,644 166,596 173,744 188,927 Securities held to maturity 404,208 408,308 437,292 476,105 509,008 Loans held for sale 976 2,506 795 1,260 3,156 Loans, net 2,290,881 2,286,163 2,300,882 2,344,240 2,344,245 Accrued interest receivable 13,143 11,307 11,110 10,443 11,555 Premises and equipment, net 57,018 56,712 56,151 55,457 54,291 Other real estate owned - - - 38 38 Cash surrender value of life insurance 42,348 42,096 41,830 38,619 38,404 Core deposit intangible, net 1,418 1,524 1,633 1,746 1,859 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 56,920 80,816 60,396 64,350 61,385 Total assets $ 3,184,791 $ 3,230,413 $ 3,206,196 $ 3,356,287 $ 3,351,495 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 852,957 $ 903,391 $ 915,462 $ 992,527 $ 1,052,144 Interest-bearing 1,780,289 1,754,902 1,687,355 1,630,841 1,629,010 Total deposits 2,633,246 2,658,293 2,602,817 2,623,368 2,681,154 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,172 19,366 20,532 13,338 7,221 Accrued interest and other liabilities 32,242 31,218 30,701 30,125 28,409 Line of credit 4,500 2,000 12,000 - - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 140,000 175,000 195,000 340,000 290,000 Subordinated debentures 45,785 47,752 47,719 49,186 49,153 Total liabilities 2,880,945 2,933,629 2,908,769 3,056,017 3,055,937 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. 303,300 296,226 296,862 299,700 294,984 Noncontrolling interest 546 558 565 570 574 Total equity 303,846 296,784 297,427 300,270 295,558 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,184,791 $ 3,230,413 $ 3,206,196 $ 3,356,287 $ 3,351,495

Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 40,796 $ 39,818 $ 38,734 $ 37,144 $ 35,720 Interest expense 16,983 16,516 14,031 11,982 7,362 Net interest income 23,813 23,302 24,703 25,162 28,358 Provision for credit losses - - - - 2,800 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,813 23,302 24,703 25,162 25,558 Noninterest income 4,796 4,939 7,873 4,905 5,122 Noninterest expense 21,402 20,514 20,471 19,967 20,897 Income before income taxes 7,207 7,727 12,105 10,100 9,783 Income tax provision 1,341 1,437 2,529 1,823 1,764 Net earnings $ 5,866 $ 6,290 $ 9,576 $ 8,277 $ 8,019 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 12 7 5 4 3 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 5,878 $ 6,297 $ 9,581 $ 8,281 $ 8,022 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.82 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.51 0.54 0.81 0.69 0.67 Cash dividends per common share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 Book value per common share - end of quarter 26.28 25.64 25.58 25.13 24.70 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 23.37 22.72 22.67 22.29 21.85 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(4) 11,540,644 11,554,094 11,603,167 11,925,357 11,941,672 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,536,878 11,568,897 11,735,475 11,939,593 11,938,973 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,589,165 11,619,342 11,756,512 12,012,004 12,048,475 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.73 % 0.78 % 1.17 % 1.01 % 0.95 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.93 8.43 12.87 11.18 10.88 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(2) 3.11 3.02 3.19 3.24 3.57 Efficiency ratio(3) 74.81 72.64 62.84 66.41 62.42 (1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (2) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (4) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

For the Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 INCOME STATEMENTS Interest income $ 156,492 $ 123,209 Interest expense 59,512 15,380 Net interest income 96,980 107,829 Provision for loan losses - 2,150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 96,980 105,679 Noninterest income 22,513 23,485 Noninterest expense 82,354 79,907 Income before income taxes 37,139 49,257 Income tax provision 7,130 8,834 Net earnings $ 30,009 $ 40,423 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 28 24 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 30,037 $ 40,447 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 2.57 $ 3.38 Earnings per common share, diluted 2.56 3.34 Cash dividends per common share 0.92 0.88 Book value per common share - end of period 26.28 24.70 Tangible book value per common share - end of period(1) 23.37 21.85 Common shares outstanding - end of period(4) 11,540,644 11,941,672 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,693,761 11,980,209 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,738,605 12,092,847 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.92 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 10.10 13.76 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2) 3.15 3.54 Efficiency ratio(3) 68.92 60.85 (1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (2) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (4) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 287,565 $ 292,410 $ 295,864 $ 295,936 $ 314,067 Real estate: Construction and development 296,639 317,484 345,127 372,203 377,135 Commercial real estate 923,195 901,321 891,883 900,190 887,587 Farmland 186,295 188,614 187,105 190,802 185,817 1-4 family residential 514,603 504,002 496,340 499,944 493,061 Multi-family residential 44,292 42,720 44,385 44,760 45,147 Consumer 57,059 58,294 59,498 60,163 61,394 Agricultural 12,685 13,076 13,447 13,545 13,686 Overdrafts 243 328 252 270 282 Total loans(1)(2) $ 2,322,576 $ 2,318,249 $ 2,333,901 $ 2,377,813 $ 2,378,176 Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 31,140 $ 31,759 $ 31,953 $ 31,974 $ 29,235 Loans charged-off (242 ) (644 ) (224 ) (94 ) (103 ) Recoveries 22 25 30 73 42 Provision for credit loss expense - - - - 2,800 Balance at end of period $ 30,920 $ 31,140 $ 31,759 $ 31,953 $ 31,974 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.34 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 552.9 1,148.2 894.6 238.4 294.7 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.04 0.11 0.03 0.00 0.01 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 5,592 $ 2,712 $ 3,550 $ 13,405 $ 10,848 Other real estate owned - - - 38 38 Repossessed assets owned 234 250 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 5,826 $ 2,962 $ 3,550 $ 13,443 $ 10,886 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.25 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.57 % 0.46 % Total assets 0.18 0.09 0.11 0.40 0.32 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $976,000, $2.5 million, $795,000, $1.3 million, and $3.2 million as of December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $775,000, $946,000, $1.3 million, $1.6 million, and $2.0 million as of December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 1,123 $ 1,131 $ 1,056 $ 1,077 $ 1,096 Net realized gain (loss) on securities transactions - - (322 ) 93 172 Net realized gain on sale of loans 196 218 473 314 310 Fiduciary and custodial income 624 637 630 638 642 Bank-owned life insurance income 249 267 211 214 209 Merchant and debit card fees 1,760 1,752 2,121 1,674 1,711 Loan processing fee income 116 128 142 134 150 Mortgage fee income 30 46 50 68 81 Other noninterest income 698 760 3,512 693 751 Total noninterest income $ 4,796 $ 4,939 $ 7,873 $ 4,905 $ 5,122 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 12,715 $ 11,944 $ 11,939 $ 12,264 $ 12,364 Occupancy expenses 2,757 2,960 2,754 2,830 2,770 Legal and professional fees 954 902 985 583 779 Software and technology 1,740 1,490 1,531 1,396 1,525 Amortization 145 147 149 161 161 Director and committee fees 186 192 201 199 199 Advertising and promotions 352 288 269 267 488 ATM and debit card expense 763 803 739 599 740 Telecommunication expense 175 178 171 183 193 FDIC insurance assessment fees 321 363 522 301 359 Other noninterest expense 1,294 1,247 1,211 1,184 1,319 Total noninterest expense $ 21,402 $ 20,514 $ 20,471 $ 19,967 $ 20,897

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,329,227 $ 35,573 6.06 % $ 2,305,688 $ 30,189 5.19 % Securities available for sale 187,119 1,540 3.27 202,829 1,478 2.89 Securities held to maturity 406,553 2,619 2.56 574,951 3,222 2.22 Nonmarketable equity securities 26,314 264 3.98 24,291 377 6.16 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 56,207 800 5.65 49,422 454 3.64 Total interest-earning assets 3,005,420 40,796 5.39 3,157,181 35,720 4.49 Allowance for credit losses (30,996 ) (29,634 ) Noninterest-earning assets 223,204 218,811 Total assets $ 3,197,628 $ 3,346,358 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,788,863 $ 14,311 3.17 % $ 1,627,442 $ 4,433 1.08 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 140,761 1,915 5.40 240,489 2,408 3.97 Line of credit 4,255 95 8.86 - - - Subordinated debt 46,438 534 4.56 49,806 514 4.09 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,860 128 2.13 7,634 7 0.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,004,177 16,983 3.36 1,925,371 7,362 1.52 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 865,817 1,102,016 Accrued interest and other liabilities 33,496 26,500 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 899,313 1,128,516 Equity 294,138 292,471 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,197,628 $ 3,346,358 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.03 % 2.97 % Net interest income $ 23,813 $ 28,358 Net interest margin(3) 3.14 % 3.56 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.11 % 3.57 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $799,000 and $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,352,154 $ 136,086 5.79 % $ 2,126,810 $ 104,503 4.91 % Securities available for sale 182,277 5,159 2.83 287,764 5,808 2.02 Securities held to maturity 449,097 11,210 2.50 518,213 10,789 2.08 Nonmarketable equity securities 27,371 1,288 4.71 18,791 1,246 6.63 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 51,507 2,749 5.34 121,609 863 0.71 Total interest-earning assets 3,062,406 156,492 5.11 3,073,187 123,209 4.01 Allowance for credit losses (31,601 ) (29,415 ) Noninterest-earning assets 220,230 216,812 Total assets $ 3,251,035 $ 3,260,584 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,698,758 $ 44,981 2.65 % $ 1,670,287 $ 9,753 0.58 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 226,214 11,626 5.14 132,764 3,855 2.90 Line of credit 4,168 363 8.71 - 34 - Subordinated debt 47,873 2,143 4.48 46,977 1,722 3.67 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,635 399 1.93 8,596 16 0.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,997,648 59,512 2.98 1,858,624 15,380 0.83 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 924,945 1,082,513 Accrued interest and other liabilities 30,924 25,537 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 955,869 1,108,050 Equity 297,518 293,910 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,251,035 $ 3,260,584 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.13 % 3.18 % Net interest income $ 96,980 $ 107,829 Net interest margin(3) 3.17 % 3.51 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.15 % 3.54 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.2 million and $2.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 303,300 $ 296,226 $ 296,862 $ 299,700 $ 294,984 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (1,418 ) (1,524 ) (1,633 ) (1,746 ) (1,859 ) Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 269,722 $ 262,542 $ 263,069 $ 265,794 $ 260,965 Common shares outstanding(1) 11,540,644 11,554,094 11,603,167 11,925,357 11,941,672 Book value per common share $ 26.28 $ 25.64 $ 25.58 $ 25.13 $ 24.70 Tangible book value per common share(1) 23.37 22.72 22.67 22.29 21.85

(1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as % of Total Equity

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 Total equity(1) $ 303,846 Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected (23,451 ) Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities $ 280,395 Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected 15,156 Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected 23,451 Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected $ 38,607 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1) 12.7 % Total equity before impact of unrealized losses $ 319,002 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses 12.1 % Total average assets $ 3,197,628 Total equity to average assets 9.5 % Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets 8.8 % (1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $15,156.

Cost of Total Deposits

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,788,863 $ 1,726,218 $ 1,627,442 Adjustments: Noninterest-bearing deposits 865,817 888,772 1,102,016 Total average deposits $ 2,654,680 $ 2,614,990 $ 2,729,458 Total deposit-related interest expense $ 14,311 $ 13,069 $ 4,433 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.17 % 3.00 % 1.08 % Average cost of total deposits 2.14 1.98 0.64

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible book value per share", "net unrealized loss on securities, tax effected, as a percentage of total equity" and "cost of total deposits" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 10:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be hosted by Ty Abston, Chairman and CEO and Shalene Jacobson, EVP and CFO. All conference attendees must register before the call at www.gnty.com/earningscall. The conference materials will be available by accessing the Investor Relations page on our website, www.gnty.com. A recording of the conference call will be available by 1:00 pm Central Time the day of the call and remain available through January 31, 2024 on our Investor Relations webpage.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 33 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2023, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Shalene Jacobson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

(888) 572-9881

investors@gnty.com