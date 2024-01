Baar - We have live trading Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US, an historical moment. This marks a huge victory for the industry and opens up trillions of investable dollars to the crypto market. Here is what has happened since the first ETF traded in the US along with our Research Teams' insights. Our Findings: Bitcoin Spot ETFs had $4.6B in trading volumes on the inaugural day. Grayscale, BlackRock, and Fidelity led in trading volumes. Bitcoin futures ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...