

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced on Tuesday that it has reached a multi-billion euro agreement with SIXT, a premium mobility service provider, to deliver up to 250,000 vehicles over the next three years.



The agreement is to deliver a variety of cars such as city cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks to SIXT's rental fleet in Europe and North America.



Further, Stellantis said that it also plans a potential collaboration with SIXT on Mobilisights for data as a service or DaaS business.



Under Stellantis' 'Dare Forward 2030' plan, the company expects to reach a 100 percent passenger car battery electric vehicle sales mix in Europe and 50 percent passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the U.S. by 2030.



In the pre-market activity, Stellantis' stock is down 3.85 percent, to $21.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken