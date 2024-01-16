Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: bp Strengthens Partnership with Diebold Nixdorf to Support its Convenience and Forecourt Transformation

Alignment to help improve business availability and modernization for bp's global retail site estate, driving a consistent and seamless consumer experience.

LONDON and HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bp and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding for Diebold Nixdorf to serve as a bp preferred global partner for operational services and retail technology.

Both companies agreed to plan a modernization and transformation program that will target advanced operational service efficiency and resilience, by leveraging technology at bp's mobility and convenience sites.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We are proud that we have reached this strategic milestone in our relationship with bp, demonstrating the trust they have placed in our ability to support their global retail stores to be efficient and future-ready."

bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information, visit bp.com.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), Incorporated automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.dieboldnixdorf.com for more information.

