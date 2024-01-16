

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm, has made an agreement with American Express Company (AXP) for the acquisition of Accertify, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express.



With Accel-KKR's support, Accertify will be able to accelerate its growth and product innovation in the global fraud prevention market as an independent entity.



Accertify will continue to leverage its expertise in fraud prevention to develop pioneering solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers, capitalizing on digital advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning.



The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken