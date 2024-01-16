

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japanese designer brand Uniqlo Co. Ltd. has filed a lawsuit against Shein alleging that the Chinese fashion company has copied its viral shoulder bag.



Uniqlo has sued Roadget Business Pte. Ltd., Fashion Choice Pte. Ltd., and Shein Japan Co., Ltd., operators of the retail brand Shein, regarding the sale of products that copy the form of the company's 'Round Mini Shoulder Bag,' in violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act.



The petition against the three companies was filed on December 28, 2023, in the Tokyo District Court.



The round mini bag sells for 1,500 yen ($10.27) in Japan, according to Uniqlo's website. Uniqlo's cross-body bag has been a huge hit online, with TikTokkers showing off how many items they can fit in it.



Fast Retailing, Japan's biggest clothing seller, opened the first Uniqlo store in 1984 and now operates 2,491 stores in 26 markets around the world, as of December 31, 2023.



In its latest financial report, Uniqlo's owner reported profits of 146.7 billion yen in the three months to the end of November, compared with 117.1 billion yen a year before.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken