

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has offered rare discounts across a range of its products in China, including the latest iPhones and MacBook Air computers, as it faces rising competition while demand for its flagship smartphone wanes.



Between January 18 and 21, Apple is offering 500 Chinese yuan ($70) off its iPhone 15 range, including the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is also offering discounts on certain Mac models and the iPad as well, just before the Lunar New Year in mid-February.



Although third-party retailers in China offer discounts on iPhones around holidays, Apple doesn't usually offer discounts for its products on its website.



According to reports, Apple witnessed a 30% decline in iPhone sales year on year in the first week of this month. Apple also experienced a 3% year-on-year decline in iPhone sales in China in 2023.



The decline is driven by rising competition from local players like Xiaomi and Huawei, which are offering competitive high-end products.



China's government has been trying to help Huawei, which was previously severely impacted by sanctions placed on them by the U.S. Chinese officials reportedly have told some government workers that they can't use iPhones for official business.



