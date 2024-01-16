

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Planes of Korean Air and Cathay Pacific slammed into each other on Tuesday at New Chitose Airport's runway, which is located on the northern island of Hokkaido in Japan.



The Korean Air's Airbus A330 sustained damage to the left wing whereas the Cathay's Boeing 777-300 was damaged near its right wing. Nobody was injured in the collision.



Japan's public broadcaster, NHK reported that the vehicle towing the Korean airplane had skidded on the snowy tarmac and collided with a Cathay aircraft. The airport had warned earlier of delays and cancellations due to heavy snow on the ground.



Cathay Pacific stated that its aircraft had been 'struck by a Korean Air A330, which was taxiing past,' adding that its plane was parked and empty at the time.



Korean Air confirmed that 'There were no injuries, and the airline is cooperating with all relevant authorities.' The plane had 276 passengers and 13 crew members on board bound for Seoul.



Earlier, a Japan Airlines plane erupted into flames after colliding with a Coast Guard aircraft while landing in Tokyo. In the incident, five members of a Coast Guard plane were killed, while 367 passengers and 12 crew members of Japan Airlines were safely evacuated.



