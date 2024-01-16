Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Übernahme rückt immer näher…Koreas Batterie-Gigant investiert fett in Canada Nickel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
16.01.24
20:37 Uhr
10,550 Euro
+0,060
+0,57 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,34010,60022:58
10,49510,56022:00
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2024 | 22:26
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Leads the Way in Smart Farming With MyPLM Connect

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / CNH brand New Holland continues to redefine connected farming with the integration of MyPLM®Connect to its best-selling TT and TT4 tractors.

MyPLM®Connect is empowering farmers with critical tools to make informed decisions, maximise machine performance; and ultimately, boost productivity.

New TT and TT4 users can now cost-effectively upgrade and future-proof their tractors with MyPLM Connect, a user-friendly and cost-effective telematics solution that is poised to become an essential part of modern agriculture.

"The availability of live data from the tractors can significantly improve service and preventive maintenance. Whether in the field, office, or even remotely, New Holland users can easily track and manage the performance, work status, speed, fuel usage and precise location of their tractors and other connected equipment," said Wesley Gorst, APAC Product Specialist for New Holland Precision Technology.

Through MyPLM Connect, farmers across the globe can experience more connectivity in their work in the field. The digitalization of agriculture is the right step forward to a more sustainable future, making this innovative development crucial in demonstrating CNH's commitment to sustainability.

New Holland Agriculture's TT and TT4 series now feature MyPLM Connect, a telematics solution that takes the farming experience to a new level of efficiency and productivity.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.