CNH Industrial: CNH Leads the Way in Smart Farming With MyPLM Connect

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / CNH brand New Holland continues to redefine connected farming with the integration of MyPLM®Connect to its best-selling TT and TT4 tractors.

MyPLM®Connect is empowering farmers with critical tools to make informed decisions, maximise machine performance; and ultimately, boost productivity.

New TT and TT4 users can now cost-effectively upgrade and future-proof their tractors with MyPLM Connect, a user-friendly and cost-effective telematics solution that is poised to become an essential part of modern agriculture.

"The availability of live data from the tractors can significantly improve service and preventive maintenance. Whether in the field, office, or even remotely, New Holland users can easily track and manage the performance, work status, speed, fuel usage and precise location of their tractors and other connected equipment," said Wesley Gorst, APAC Product Specialist for New Holland Precision Technology.

Through MyPLM Connect, farmers across the globe can experience more connectivity in their work in the field. The digitalization of agriculture is the right step forward to a more sustainable future, making this innovative development crucial in demonstrating CNH's commitment to sustainability.

New Holland Agriculture's TT and TT4 series now feature MyPLM Connect, a telematics solution that takes the farming experience to a new level of efficiency and productivity.

