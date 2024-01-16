

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $15.34 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $23.71 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $45.77 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $176.97 million from $157.13 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $15.34 Mln. vs. $23.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $176.97 Mln vs. $157.13 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $180 - $184 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken