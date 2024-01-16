

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google has reportedly revealed its plans to downsize its advertising sales unit.



Philipp Schindler, Google's chief business officer, communicated the restructuring plan to the staff in an internal memo. The company has decided to eliminate several hundred roles as it plans to shift its focus towards better serving small and medium businesses. The impacted employees will be allowed to apply for other open positions within the company.



The move follows the company's recent decision to lay off about 1,000 employees from multiple teams, including Voice Assistant units, hardware teams, and its augmented reality team.



Alphabet is among several tech companies that are adopting artificial intelligence software and automation to improve efficiency and productivity. The restructuring effort is aimed at optimizing the company's resources and delivering better results for its customers.



This is a trend among tech companies that are looking to adopt new technologies to improve their operations. Amazon, for instance, recently laid off several hundred employees in its streaming and studio operations. Even Twitch, a subsidiary of Amazon, cut more than 500 jobs to turn the division into a more profitable venture.



The restructuring plan is not an uncommon decision in today's tech world. However, it is noteworthy that the company has decided to shift its focus towards small and medium businesses. The move indicates that Alphabet Inc. is looking to expand its customer base beyond its existing clientele.



The company has stated that it is committed to providing better services to its customers, and this restructuring plan is one of the steps toward fulfilling that objective.



