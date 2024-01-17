

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to more than a 1-1/2-month low of 160.38 against the euro and a 6-day low of 171.09 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 160.04 and 170.82, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to near 1-1/2-month lows of 186.36 and 147.49 from yesterday's closing quotes of 185.98 and 147.18, respectively.



The yen slipped to a 2-day low of 90.55 against the NZ dollar and more than a 1-1/2-month low of 109.30 against the Canadian dollar, from Tuesday's closing quotes of 90.34 and 109.03, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 173.00 against the franc, 188.00 against the pound, 150.00 against the greenback, 91.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken