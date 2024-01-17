Acuity RM Group Plc - Year end Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

Acuity RM Group plc

("Group")

Year end Update and Contract win

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group, which supplies the award-winning STREAM? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, provides the following update on trading for its year ended 31 December 2023. (All figures are unaudited.)

YEAR END UPDATE

In the nine months since April 2023 when the Group acquired Acuity Risk Management Limited ("Acuity"), Acuity has achieved its highest order intake, record revenues and won its largest ever contract. Further, KPI measures remain strong with indications of accelerating growth into 2024.

Revenues for Acuity in the nine months trading since April 2023 to 31 December 2023 are expected to be c£1.4m (revenue for the 12 months ended 31 March 2023 £1.75).

At 31 December 2023 total cash together with cash receipts from debtors expected in January 2024 amounted to £1.2m. As at 12 January 2024 the bank balance was £901,000.

Sales orders received up 44% to £1.6m (valued at first 12 months revenue) from 1 April 23 to 31 December 2023 (£1.1m in the same period 2022).

Forward contracted revenue as at 31 December 2023 was £2.9m (£2.2m as at 28 February 2023).

Contract renewals achieved 85% in 2023 (31 March 2023 96%).

Largest ever contract worth £561,000 was won in the period, as announced on 12 December 2023

The pipeline of sales prospects has increased to £7.9m as at 31 December 2023 from £4.2m in March 2023 with £1.4m from partners at 31 December 2023 (2022: £800,000).

The Board is pleased with the development of Acuity partnerships network during the period. As well as working with established partners, Acuity is delighted to have appointed new partners in 2023 including; Claritas, Logicalis, Nettitude, Security Executive Council - US and Sopra Steria.

Activity with partners has increased in 2023; three new clients were won as a result of working with new partners, and the pipeline of potential sales with partners amounted to £1.4m at 31 December 2023.

CONTRACT WIN

Since the Company's last update on 12 December 2023 and prior to the year end, Acuity secured another contract worth a total of £105,000 with a Turkey based travel company which is implementing STREAM? on a two year contract with an option to extend for a third year.

Angus Forrest, Executive Chairman, commented; "The nine months of trading from 1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023 shows real progress and the indications are that the pace of expansion is increasing.There is much to do but the opportunity is large and I expect further significant progress in 2024."

