

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy major BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced Wednesday the appointment of Murray Auchincloss as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



Murray, who has been interim CEO since September 2023 following the resignation of its previous CEO Bernard Looney, will continue as a member of the bp board.?Looney resigned over allegations relating to his conduct in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues.



Auchincloss said, 'Our strategy - from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC - does not change. . Now, more than ever, our focus must remain on delivery - operating safely and efficiently, executing with discipline, and always focusing on returns.'



Before becoming interim chief executive officer, Auchincloss had been bp's chief financial officer since July 2020, at which time he also joined bp's board.



He had previously served as CFO, deputy CFO and head of business development for bp's?Upstream?segment.



