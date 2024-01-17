

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported Wednesday that its like-for-like or LFL sales for seven weeks ended January 13 grew 8.2 percent, with a 9 percent rise in food sales and 7.2 percent rise in drink sales.



Looking ahead, the company said it now believes that fiscal 2024 outturn will be towards the top end of current consensus expectations.



Sales have remained strong throughout the first quarter and, notwithstanding a 9.8 percent increase in the National Living Wage next April, overall cost pressures are now abating.



In its trading statement covering the 15 weeks ended January 13, the company reported LFL sales growth of 7.7 percent, with total sales growth of 9.7 percent with strong trading performance over the festive season. The company recorded an 8.7 percent rise in food sales and 6.6 percent rise in drink sales.



Like-for-like sales grew 10.1 percent over the five key festive days.



LFL growth was 7.2 percent over the first eight weeks of the new year.



Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said, 'Growth was particularly strong on key dates, with record sales for Christmas day based on 229,000 meals served, supported by strong trading in the run up to Christmas, with the return of work parties and festive gatherings driving sales.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

