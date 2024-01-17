

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc (SPX.L), a thermal energy management and fluid technology solutions provider, confirmed on Wednesday that Nimesh Patel has commenced his role as Group Chief Executive following the retirement of Nicholas Anderson.



Last year, the Group had announced the appointment of Patel to succeed retiring Anderson as CEO.



As announced earlier, Phil Scott, the Director of Group Finance, has also taken up the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier, the Group had announced the appointment of Louisa Burdett as CFO, with effect from July 2024, to succeed Nimesh Patel.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken