

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks tumbled on Wednesday while the British pound rose against the dollar and euro after data showed U.K. consumer price inflation picked up unexpectedly in December on alcohol and tobacco prices.



The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent on a yearly basis, slightly faster than November's 3.9 percent increase. The rate was forecast to ease to 3.8 percent.



Output prices rose for the first time in three months in December while the annual fall in input prices deepened, separate set of data revealed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 110 points, or 1.5 percent, at 7,447 after declining half a percent on Tuesday.



Miner Antofagasta fell more than 3 percent after releasing its annual producer figures.



Betting and gaming company 888 Holdings plunged 9 percent as it reported weak revenues in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.



Airline Wizz Air Holdings lost 3.3 percent after an announcement that it will pay an additional £1.2 million pounds ($1.5 million) to customers in compensation.



