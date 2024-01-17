Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Malaysia Recognized for Its Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Malaysia was recognized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at the MY Cares Awards Ceremony for our excellence in corporate social responsibility.

Efforts that were recognized include our progress on sustainable innovation, green manufacturing, care at the workplace and social impact programs such as the Kotex® She Can Project, Huggies® Diaper Bank Pilot and FSC Forest Week.

Congratulations on another win, team!

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com