

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.



The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.423 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.213 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.



