

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is updating the notification within Chrome's Incognito mode to warn that both Google and websites operated by other companies can still gather users' data even when they are using the web browser's Incognito mode.



Earlier, when a user opened an Incognito browser on Chrome, they'd see a notification warning them that other people using their device wouldn't be able to see their activity but that their downloads, bookmarks and reading items would still be saved.



Now, Google has updated that disclaimer in Chrome's experimental Canary channel. The update was first noticed by MSPowerUser.



'You've gone Incognito. Others who use this device won't see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved,' the new disclaimer reads.



The warning was updated in Canary on Android and Windows, and also in the version of Chrome for Mac. The new warning was not yet included in the developer, beta, and stable branches of Chrome.



Incognito mode in the stable version of Chrome still says: 'You've gone Incognito. Now you can browse privately, and other people who use this device won't see your activity.'



The new update comes just weeks after Google agreed to settle a $5 billion consumer privacy lawsuit from 2020, accusing it of secretly tracking users' browsing activity in incognito mode.



The lawsuit claimed that Google breached users' privacy by gathering their personal data, including 'potentially embarrassing things' they might have browsed through in Incognito mode. Furthermore, they accused Google of using tools like Google Analytics and browser plug-ins to monitor users.



The tech giant defended itself by stating that even in incognito mode, it was transparent about data collection norms, and the collected data was later passed to website owners to improve their sites. However, the judge dismissed Google's claim, citing that the message in privacy statements was not as clear as it could be, and rejected the company's request to put an end to the lawsuit.



The settlement terms have not been divulged, but the lawyers said they have reached an agreement through mediation and would present a formal settlement agreement before the court by February 24, 2024.



