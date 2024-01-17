

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean electronics giant Samsung (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) Wednesday unveiled three new smartphones from its Galaxy S-series, including the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, which sports a new titanium finish, several AI tools, a better camera and a faster processor.



Based on its looks, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks very similar to its predecessor the S23 Ultra, but with some changes. Samsung has switched from an aluminum frame to a stronger titanium alloy. The new Ultra features slimmer bezels and is a bit thinner and shorter. The new S24 Ultra sports new Gorilla Glass Armor, on the front and back, which is 4 times tougher and 75% less reflective, compared to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on S23 Ultra.



The phone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate that goes from 1Hz up to 120Hz. The phone also reaches 2,600nit peak brightness, which delivers improved outdoor visibility.



Unlike the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, the Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in every market. The new chip has allowed Samsung to include several new AI features on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, including Live Translate, Interpreter, and Chat Assist.



Live Translate allows two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. Interpreter is a split-screen app that transcripts live conversations between two people in two different languages. Chat Assist helps make translated conversations natural and lives inside the Samsung Keyboard. These features work in 13 languages at launch.



Android Auto will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.



Transcript Assist will transcribe, summarize, and translate recordings using AI and Speech-to-Text.



Another AI feature is Circle to Search, which is a gesture-driven feature made in collaboration with Google. With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24's screen to see helpful, high-quality search results, like the name of the landmark in the background of someone's photo on Instagram.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a new 50MP 5x telephoto camera with optical stabilization. The rest of the quad-camera setup features a 200MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the front, there's a 12MP selfie camera.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone ships with 12GB of RAM and options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The S24 Ultra runs on the latest Android 14 with One UI 6.1 from the box and will get 7 years of software support.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra is up for pre-order from today in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,300 for the 12GB/256GB model, which is $100 more expensive than last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra.



