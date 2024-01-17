

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aldi will no longer provide plastic shopping bags at its more than 2,300 stores across the United States.



According to the company, the decision to remove plastic shopping bags will prevent nearly 4,400 tons, or nearly nine million pounds of plastic, from going into circulation each year.



'As one of America's fastest-growing retailers, we take our responsibility to lead the industry in sustainability seriously, so our customers don't have to choose between shopping responsibly and saving money,' said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. 'Eliminating plastic shopping bags from our stores and transitioning to environmentally friendly refrigerant systems not only help us protect the environment, but they also help reduce costs which we then pass on to our customers. These decisions help our customers feel good about shopping at ALDI and our employees feel proud to work here.'



'Shopping with a reusable bag is a small but mighty way we can all support a healthier planet,' Hart said.



In addition, ALDI also unveiled a goal to transition to natural refrigerants across all U.S. stores before the end of 2035. The grocer plans to use environmentally friendly refrigerants in more than 600 stores, which will also save nearly 60% of ALDI's potential carbon emissions each year.



'Environmentally friendly refrigeration systems help keep our products fresh while limiting our impact on the planet. We already use environmentally friendly refrigerants in more than 600 stores, which has helped ALDI save nearly 60% of potential carbon emissions each year and earn recognition from the EPA GreenChill program for five consecutive years.'



