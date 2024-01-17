

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at -$150 million, or -$0.84 per share. This compares with -$395 million, or -$2.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$100 million or -$0.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.60 billion from $2.66 billion last year.



Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$150 Mln. vs. -$395 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.84 vs. -$2.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.



