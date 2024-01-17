Total passenger traffic up 10.3% YoY, reaching 96.2% of December 2019 levels

Full Year 2023 passenger traffic at 96.4% of 2019

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in December 2023, reaching 96.2% of December 2019 levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117663881/en/

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics Dec'23 Dec'22 % Var. 2023 2022 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,854 3,480 10.7% 45,679 37,791 20.9% International Passengers (thousands) 2,293 1,976 16.1% 28,362 21,334 32.9% Transit Passengers (thousands) 600 658 -8.8% 7,106 6,451 10.1% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,747 6,114 10.3% 81,147 65,576 23.7% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 36.1 32.5 11.0% 370.2 343.1 7.9% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 71.5 68.8 3.9% 849.5 738.2 15.1% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics Dec'23 Dec'19 % Var. 2023 2019(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,854 4,093 -5.9% 45,679 47,589 -4.0% International Passengers (thousands) 2,293 2,193 4.6% 28,362 28,216 0.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 600 729 -17.7% 7,106 8,353 -14.9% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,747 7,016 -3.8% 81,147 84,158 -3.6% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 36.1 36.4 -0.8% 370.2 424.8 -12.8% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 71.5 71.5 0.0% 849.5 857.9 -1.0%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 10.3% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 96.2% of December 2019 levels, with all countries except Brazil, Italy and Uruguay above pre-pandemic. International passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels of December 2019 by 4.6%, while domestic traffic stood at 94.1% of December 2019 levels.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in December, increasing by 14.9% year-over-year (YoY) and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes by 5.7%. Domestic traffic was 9.9% higher than the levels in December 2019, while International traffic continued to recover month after month and reached 97.7% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 11.3% compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 95.0% of December 2019 levels, up from the 92.7% recorded in November. International passenger traffic, which accounted for over 75% of the total traffic, was at December 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic was 18.1% below pre-pandemic levels. Although total traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, Florence airport exceeded December 2019 traffic volumes.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased slightly by 0.1% YoY, reaching 84.4% of December 2019 levels, down from the 85.2% recorded in November. Domestic traffic, which accounted for over 60% of the total traffic, reached 87.4% of pre-pandemic levels, while transit passengers stood at 78.1% of December 2019 levels, a decrease from the 85.4% recorded in November. Traffic in Brazil remained impacted by financial and aircraft constraints in some local airlines.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, continued to recover and increased 23.2% YoY, reaching 97.3% of pre-pandemic levels of December 2019. However, passenger traffic increased sequentially on an absolute basis.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 6.4% YoY and surpassed slightly pre-pandemic volumes by 0.5%. While domestic passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2.0%, International traffic reached 99.4% of December 2019 levels.

In Armenia, passenger traffic continued its solid recovery trend, increasing by 8.2% YoY and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of December 2019 by 59.9%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 11.0% YoY and reached 99.2% of December 2019 levels, or exceeded by 0.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Ecuador and Uruguay were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina stood at 99.1%, Italy at 91.5%, and Brazil at 78.7%. Around 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements increased 3.9% YoY, reaching December 2019 levels, or exceeding by 3.7% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Aircraft movements were above pre-pandemic levels in Armenia, Uruguay and Argentina, while it stood at 95.6% in Italy, 91.2% in Brazil, and 91.5% in Ecuador.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)

Dec'23 Dec'22 % Var. 2023 2022 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,822 3,327 14.9% 43,672 33,773 29.3% Italy 491 441 11.3% 8,162 6,696 21.9% Brazil 1,487 1,486 0.1% 17,101 15,749 8.6% Uruguay 185 150 23.2% 1,951 1,437 35.8% Ecuador 382 359 6.4% 4,840 4,229 14.5% Armenia 381 352 8.2% 5,421 3,692 46.8% TOTAL 6,747 6,114 10.3% 81,147 65,576 23.7%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 18,844 16,197 16.3% 191,815 181,667 5.6% Italy 1,059 1,256 -15.7% 12,939 14,911 -13.2% Brazil 6,442 6,468 -0.4% 66,634 57,839 15.2% Uruguay(2) 2,721 2,561 6.2% 31,180 32,114 -2.9% Ecuador 3,567 2,641 35.1% 33,812 33,259 1.7% Armenia 3,454 3,394 1.8% 33,852 23,338 45.0% TOTAL 36,087 32,517 11.0% 370,232 343,128 7.9% Aircraft Movements Argentina 40,212 37,308 7.8% 458,594 384,732 19.2% Italy 4,796 4,358 10.1% 77,929 68,893 13.1% Brazil 13,257 13,708 -3.3% 158,408 144,611 9.5% Uruguay 3,612 3,427 5.4% 31,986 27,871 14.8% Ecuador 6,500 6,652 -2.3% 78,483 76,952 2.0% Armenia 3,102 3,341 -7.2% 44,073 35,152 25.4% TOTAL 71,479 68,794 3.9% 849,473 738,211 15.1%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)

Dec'23 Dec'19 % Var. 2023 2019 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,822 3,614 5.7% 43,672 43,405 0.6% Italy 491 517 -5.0% 8,162 8,239 -0.9% Brazil 1,487 1,761 -15.6% 17,101 19,059 -10.3% Uruguay 185 190 -2.7% 1,951 2,182 -10.6% Ecuador 382 380 0.5% 4,840 4,497 7.6% Armenia 381 238 59.9% 5,421 3,196 69.6% Peru 316 3,579 TOTAL 6,747 7,016 -3.8% 81,147 84,158 -3.6%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 18,844 19,011 -0.9% 191,815 227,970 -15.9% Italy 1,059 1,158 -8.5% 12,939 13,192 -1.9% Brazil 6,442 8,180 -21.3% 66,634 91,241 -27.0% Uruguay(2) 2,721 2,582 5.4% 31,180 29,132 7.0% Ecuador 3,567 3,043 17.2% 33,812 38,006 -11.0% Armenia 3,454 1,906 81.2% 33,852 20,065 68.7% Peru 509 5,164 TOTAL 36,087 36,388 -0.8% 370,232 424,769 -12.8% Aircraft Movements Argentina 40,212 36,875 9.0% 458,594 447,247 2.5% Italy 4,796 5,016 -4.4% 77,929 78,952 -1.3% Brazil 13,257 14,541 -8.8% 158,408 161,775 -2.1% Uruguay 3,612 3,136 15.2% 31,986 29,662 7.8% Ecuador 6,500 7,101 -8.5% 78,483 82,374 -4.7% Armenia 3,102 2,244 38.2% 44,073 27,430 60.7% Peru 2,572 30,473 TOTAL 71,479 71,485 0.0% 849,473 857,913 -1.0%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2023, Corporación América Airports served 81.1 million passengers, 23.7% above the 65.6 million passengers served in 2022 and 3.6% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117663881/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716