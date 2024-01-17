Total passenger traffic up 10.3% YoY, reaching 96.2% of December 2019 levels
Full Year 2023 passenger traffic at 96.4% of 2019
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in December 2023, reaching 96.2% of December 2019 levels.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117663881/en/
2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)
Statistics
Dec'23
Dec'22
% Var.
2023
2022
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,854
3,480
10.7%
45,679
37,791
20.9%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,293
1,976
16.1%
28,362
21,334
32.9%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
600
658
-8.8%
7,106
6,451
10.1%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,747
6,114
10.3%
81,147
65,576
23.7%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
36.1
32.5
11.0%
370.2
343.1
7.9%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
71.5
68.8
3.9%
849.5
738.2
15.1%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Dec'23
Dec'19
% Var.
2023
2019(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,854
4,093
-5.9%
45,679
47,589
-4.0%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,293
2,193
4.6%
28,362
28,216
0.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
600
729
-17.7%
7,106
8,353
-14.9%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,747
7,016
-3.8%
81,147
84,158
-3.6%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
36.1
36.4
-0.8%
370.2
424.8
-12.8%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
71.5
71.5
0.0%
849.5
857.9
-1.0%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 10.3% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 96.2% of December 2019 levels, with all countries except Brazil, Italy and Uruguay above pre-pandemic. International passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels of December 2019 by 4.6%, while domestic traffic stood at 94.1% of December 2019 levels.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in December, increasing by 14.9% year-over-year (YoY) and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes by 5.7%. Domestic traffic was 9.9% higher than the levels in December 2019, while International traffic continued to recover month after month and reached 97.7% of pre-pandemic levels.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 11.3% compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 95.0% of December 2019 levels, up from the 92.7% recorded in November. International passenger traffic, which accounted for over 75% of the total traffic, was at December 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic was 18.1% below pre-pandemic levels. Although total traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, Florence airport exceeded December 2019 traffic volumes.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased slightly by 0.1% YoY, reaching 84.4% of December 2019 levels, down from the 85.2% recorded in November. Domestic traffic, which accounted for over 60% of the total traffic, reached 87.4% of pre-pandemic levels, while transit passengers stood at 78.1% of December 2019 levels, a decrease from the 85.4% recorded in November. Traffic in Brazil remained impacted by financial and aircraft constraints in some local airlines.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, continued to recover and increased 23.2% YoY, reaching 97.3% of pre-pandemic levels of December 2019. However, passenger traffic increased sequentially on an absolute basis.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 6.4% YoY and surpassed slightly pre-pandemic volumes by 0.5%. While domestic passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2.0%, International traffic reached 99.4% of December 2019 levels.
In Armenia, passenger traffic continued its solid recovery trend, increasing by 8.2% YoY and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of December 2019 by 59.9%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 11.0% YoY and reached 99.2% of December 2019 levels, or exceeded by 0.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Ecuador and Uruguay were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina stood at 99.1%, Italy at 91.5%, and Brazil at 78.7%. Around 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
Aircraft movements increased 3.9% YoY, reaching December 2019 levels, or exceeding by 3.7% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Aircraft movements were above pre-pandemic levels in Armenia, Uruguay and Argentina, while it stood at 95.6% in Italy, 91.2% in Brazil, and 91.5% in Ecuador.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)
Dec'23
Dec'22
% Var.
2023
2022
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,822
3,327
14.9%
43,672
33,773
29.3%
Italy
491
441
11.3%
8,162
6,696
21.9%
Brazil
1,487
1,486
0.1%
17,101
15,749
8.6%
Uruguay
185
150
23.2%
1,951
1,437
35.8%
Ecuador
382
359
6.4%
4,840
4,229
14.5%
Armenia
381
352
8.2%
5,421
3,692
46.8%
TOTAL
6,747
6,114
10.3%
81,147
65,576
23.7%
(1)
See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
18,844
16,197
16.3%
191,815
181,667
5.6%
Italy
1,059
1,256
-15.7%
12,939
14,911
-13.2%
Brazil
6,442
6,468
-0.4%
66,634
57,839
15.2%
Uruguay(2)
2,721
2,561
6.2%
31,180
32,114
-2.9%
Ecuador
3,567
2,641
35.1%
33,812
33,259
1.7%
Armenia
3,454
3,394
1.8%
33,852
23,338
45.0%
TOTAL
36,087
32,517
11.0%
370,232
343,128
7.9%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
40,212
37,308
7.8%
458,594
384,732
19.2%
Italy
4,796
4,358
10.1%
77,929
68,893
13.1%
Brazil
13,257
13,708
-3.3%
158,408
144,611
9.5%
Uruguay
3,612
3,427
5.4%
31,986
27,871
14.8%
Ecuador
6,500
6,652
-2.3%
78,483
76,952
2.0%
Armenia
3,102
3,341
-7.2%
44,073
35,152
25.4%
TOTAL
71,479
68,794
3.9%
849,473
738,211
15.1%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)
Dec'23
Dec'19
% Var.
2023
2019
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,822
3,614
5.7%
43,672
43,405
0.6%
Italy
491
517
-5.0%
8,162
8,239
-0.9%
Brazil
1,487
1,761
-15.6%
17,101
19,059
-10.3%
Uruguay
185
190
-2.7%
1,951
2,182
-10.6%
Ecuador
382
380
0.5%
4,840
4,497
7.6%
Armenia
381
238
59.9%
5,421
3,196
69.6%
Peru
316
3,579
TOTAL
6,747
7,016
-3.8%
81,147
84,158
-3.6%
(1)
See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
18,844
19,011
-0.9%
191,815
227,970
-15.9%
Italy
1,059
1,158
-8.5%
12,939
13,192
-1.9%
Brazil
6,442
8,180
-21.3%
66,634
91,241
-27.0%
Uruguay(2)
2,721
2,582
5.4%
31,180
29,132
7.0%
Ecuador
3,567
3,043
17.2%
33,812
38,006
-11.0%
Armenia
3,454
1,906
81.2%
33,852
20,065
68.7%
Peru
509
5,164
TOTAL
36,087
36,388
-0.8%
370,232
424,769
-12.8%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
40,212
36,875
9.0%
458,594
447,247
2.5%
Italy
4,796
5,016
-4.4%
77,929
78,952
-1.3%
Brazil
13,257
14,541
-8.8%
158,408
161,775
-2.1%
Uruguay
3,612
3,136
15.2%
31,986
29,662
7.8%
Ecuador
6,500
7,101
-8.5%
78,483
82,374
-4.7%
Armenia
3,102
2,244
38.2%
44,073
27,430
60.7%
Peru
2,572
30,473
TOTAL
71,479
71,485
0.0%
849,473
857,913
-1.0%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2023, Corporación América Airports served 81.1 million passengers, 23.7% above the 65.6 million passengers served in 2022 and 3.6% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117663881/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716