Donnerstag, 18.01.2024

WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474
Frankfurt
17.01.24
09:15 Uhr
0,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Spago Nanomedical Presents at Redeye's Fight Cancer Event on January 24

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) announced today that the company will participate at Redeye's Fight Cancer event on January 24, 2024. At the event, Spago Nanomedical's CEO Mats Hansen will give an update on the company's radiopharma program Tumorad® and participate in a panel discussion on precision medicine.

The presentation and panel discussion are broadcasted live via Redeye's website https://www.redeye.se/events/966280/redeye-theme-fight-cancer-2?tab=schedule

The presentation will also be available at Spago Nanomedical's website afterwards at https://spagonanomedical.se/media/

Location: Redeye, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm
Presentation time: Wednesday, January 24 at 16:28
Event hours: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical presents at Redeye's Fight Cancer event on January 24

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
