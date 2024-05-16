Spago Nanomedical Publishes the Annual Report for 2023

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical's annual report for 2023 is from today available at the company's website, https://spagonanomedical.se/investor-relations/financial-reports

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.