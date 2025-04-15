Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.04.2025
WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
15.04.25
09:59 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,002
-9,76 %
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2025 11:38 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spago Nanomedical Publishes The Annual Report for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical's annual report for 2024 is from today available at the company's website, https://spagonanomedical.se/investor-relations/financial-reports

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical AB Annual Report 2024

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
