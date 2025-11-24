Spago Nanomedical announces outcome of oversubscribed rights issue

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEALAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) - On October 29, 2025, the board of directors of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) ("Spago Nanomedical" or "the Company") resolved on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders in Spago Nanomedical (the "The Rights Issue"), based on the authorization received at the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025. The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on November 21, 2025. The Rights issue has been subscribed to approximately 105.7 percent, and is therefore oversubscribed. Through the Rights Issue, Spago Nanomedical will receive approximately SEK 25 million before issue costs.

"I am very happy for the confidence that existing and new owners have shown in the Company. With secured financing, we continue the further development of the radionuclide therapy Tumorad and the candidate drug 177Lu-SN201, where we see good opportunities to create significant value for both patients and shareholders.", says Mats Hansen, CEO of Spago Nanomedical The outcome of the rights issue shows that 298,176,835 shares, corresponding to approximately 95.1 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with subscription rights, and 33,101,387 shares, corresponding to approximately 10.6 percent, were subscribed for without subscription rights. In total, the Rights Issue was subscribed to approximately 105.7 percent. Spago Nanomedical will thus receive approximately SEK 25 million before issue costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 1 million. Notification of allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights is expected to be distributed to those who have been allocated shares through a settlement around November 25, 2025. Shareholders whose shares are registered with a custodian will receive notification of allocation in accordance with the respective custodians' routines. Subscribed and allocated shares shall be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. The allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been carried out in accordance with the principles set out in the Company's information document published on November 6, 2025. Shares and share capital Through the Rights Issue, the share capital will increase by SEK 3,133,765.80, from SEK 3,481,962.06 to SEK 6,615,727.86 through the issue of 313,376,580 shares, which means that the total number of shares increases from 348,196,206 to 661,572,786, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 47.4 percent of the share capital and the number of shares. Trading in BTA and new shares The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is around December 9, 2025. The new shares are expected to start trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on December 15, 2025.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se. FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

