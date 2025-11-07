The subscription period in Spago Nanomedical's rights issue begins today

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEALAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Today is the first day of the subscription period in Spago Nanomedical AB (publ)'s ("Spago Nanomedical" or the "Company")(STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 25 million before transaction costs (the "Rights Issue"), which was resolved by the board on October 29, 2025, based on the authorization received at the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025. The subscription period for the Rights Issue runs from November 7, 2025, to November 21, 2025. As certain financial institutes may have an earlier deadline for subscription in the Rights Issue shareholders are therefore recommended to check with their bank or custodian for information on their precise subscription deadline.

Summary of the Rights Issue

Holders of shares in the Company will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held on the record date. Ten (10) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for nine (9) new shares.

The subscription price per share is SEK 0.08. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 25 million before issue costs.

The subscription period runs from November 7, 2025 up to and including November 21, 2025.

Prior to the Rights Issue, the Company has received subscription commitments from the existing shareholders Cidro Förvaltning AB (wholly owned by Peter Lindell), Mikael Lönn, Eva Redhe, Tiel Ridderstad, Filippa Lindström, Andreas Bunge and Maria Rankka, as well as from board members, and members of the Company's management team. The subscription commitments amount to a total of approximately SEK 15.5 million, which corresponds to approximately 62 percent of the Rights Issue.

The proceeds from the Rights Issue will enable, among other things, the ongoing development of Tumorad, including, among other things, dose escalation in the Phase I part of the clinical study Tumorad-01 and preparations for the Phase IIa part of the study, including exploration of opportunities for development in indications with potential for orphan drug designation (ODD).

For complete information about the Rights Issue, please refer to the information document (" Information document ") established by the board of directors on the occasion of the Rights Issue and which was published on November 6, 2025. The Information document as well as subscription forms are available on the Company's websites ( www.spagonanomedical.se ).

Timetable for the Rights Issue

November 10 - 18, 2025 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market November 7 - 21, 2025 Subscription period November 7 - around December 9, 2025 (around) Trading in BTA's (paid subscribed shares) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market November 24, 2025 (around) Estimated date for publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release does not constitute and is not part of an offer to sell securities. Copies of this press release are not and may not be distributed, published or sent to the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa or New Zealand or within any other jurisdiction where the distribution of this press release would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus or other offer for sale or invitation to an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities that may be issued in connection with the transaction referred to in this press release will not be registered under the U. S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act" ), and will therefore not be offered or sold in the United States.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the" Prospectus Regulation "). This press release does not contain and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, sell, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in Spago Nanomedical in the United States or elsewhere. The invitation to relevant persons to subscribe for shares in Spago Nanomedical will only be made through the information document that Spago Nanomedical has published on the Company's website. The information document includes, among other things, significant risk factors. This press release has not been approved by any regulatory authority and does not constitute a prospectus. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase securities referred to in this press release except on the basis of the information that was contained in the published information document.

The topics discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which are in turn based on further assumptions. Although Spago Nanomedical believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, unforeseen events, and other important factors that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, unforeseen events and other important factors may cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release through such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only valid as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

The Company considers that it conducts activities that are subject to protection under the Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (2023:560) (the" FDI Act "). Consequently, an investment in shares in the Rights Issue (other than on the basis of preferential rights) that results in an investor acquiring a shareholding equal to or exceeding a threshold value of 10, 20, 30, 50, 65, or 90 percent or more of the total number of votes in the Company after the completion of the Rights Issue, must be reported to the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (" ISP" ) prior to the investment and, if applicable, to the corresponding authority in accordance with legislation in another jurisdiction, and may not be carried out before the ISP and, if applicable, another corresponding authority in another jurisdiction, has taken no action on the report or approved the investment. Each investor should consult an independent legal advisor regarding the possible application of the FDI Act in relation to the Rights Issue for the individual investor. For more information, please visit the ISP website, www.isp.se , or contact the Company.

Attachments

The subscription period in Spago Nanomedical's rights issue begins today

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-subscription-period-in-spago-nanomedicals-rights-issue-begins-tod-1098131