Spago Nanomedical AB: Spago Nanomedical publishes information document in connection with forthcoming rights issue

The board of directors of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) ("Spago Nanomedical" or "the Company") has today published an information document in connection with the Company's new share issue with rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 25 million before deduction of issue costs ("the Rights Issue"), which was resolved by the board on October 29, 2025, based on the authorization received at the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025. The information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

November 7 - 18, 2025 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market November 7 - 21, 2025 Subscription period November 7 - around December 9, 2025 (around) Trading in BTA's (paid subscribed shares) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market November 24, 2025 (around) Estimated date for publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release does not constitute and is not part of an offer to sell securities. Copies of this press release are not and may not be distributed, published or sent to the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa or New Zealand or within any other jurisdiction where the distribution of this press release would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus or other offer for sale or invitation to an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities that may be issued in connection with the transaction referred to in this press release will not be registered under the U. S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and will therefore not be offered or sold in the United States.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release does not contain and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, sell, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in Spago Nanomedical in the United States or elsewhere. The invitation to relevant persons to subscribe for shares in Spago Nanomedical will only be made through the information document that Spago Nanomedical publish on the Company's website. The information document include, among other things, significant risk factors. This press release has not been approved by any regulatory authority and does not constitute a prospectus. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase securities referred to in this press release except on the basis of the information that will be contained in the information document to be published.

The topics discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which are in turn based on further assumptions. Although Spago Nanomedical believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, unforeseen events, and other important factors that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, unforeseen events and other important factors may cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release through such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only valid as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

The Company considers that it conducts activities that are subject to protection under the Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (2023:560) (the "FDI Act"). Consequently, an investment in shares in the Rights Issue (other than on the basis of preferential rights) that results in an investor acquiring a shareholding equal to or exceeding a threshold value of 10, 20, 30, 50, 65, or 90 percent or more of the total number of votes in the Company after the completion of the Rights Issue, must be reported to the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products ("ISP") prior to the investment and, if applicable, to the corresponding authority in accordance with legislation in another jurisdiction, and may not be carried out before the ISP and, if applicable, another corresponding authority in another jurisdiction, has taken no action on the report or approved the investment. Each investor should consult an independent legal advisor regarding the possible application of the FDI Act in relation to the Rights Issue for the individual investor. For more information, please visit the ISP website, www.isp.se, or contact the Company.