

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L), a supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products, Thursday said its adjusted profit before tax for the year ending March 30 2024 is now expected to be ahead of the Board's previous expectations.



The company noted that its trading in the third quarter as well as during the Christmas period was stronger than anticipated. Revenue during this period increased helped by growth in volume across all four core UK food categories.



