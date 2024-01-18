

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports betting and gambling company Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPY) Thursday reported revenue of 2.671 billion pounds for the fourth quarter, 11 percent higher than 2.414 billion pounds in the comparable quarter last year.



'The Group traded well in Q4 underpinned by our leading local brands supported by global Flutter Edge advantages,' commented Peter Jackson, Chief Executive.



For the full year, revenue grew 24 percent year-on-year to 9.514 billion pounds.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on March 26.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken