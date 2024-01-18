

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of 67.62 million pounds for the full year, compared with a loss before tax of 176.03 million pounds in the previous year, primarily due to losses on investments last year.



The company had a gain on investments of 37.38 million pounds for the latest year compared with a loss of 202.03 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit was 64.56 million pounds or 5.07p per share versus 179.17 million pounds or 13.7p per share last year.



Investment income for the year increased to 40.44 million pounds from 37.81 million pounds in the previous year.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 0.66p per share, to be paid on February 29, to shareholders on the register on January 26.



