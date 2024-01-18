

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L), on Thursday, reported that the first half of the current financial year continued to trade above the prior period and was in line with the Board's expectations.



H1 trading result was driven by strong volume growth, particularly in Construction. Similar to last year, the Group's performance is expected to be second-half weighted.



The order book as at 31 December 2023 was c.£10.7 billion, up about 6% compared to the prior year's £10.1 billion. The Group has secured revenue of 92% for FY24, providing a high degree of visibility.



The company stated that the long-term framework positions are excluded from the order book and represent an additional opportunity. Bidding discipline and risk management embedded across the business continue to drive the high quality and profitable order book.



