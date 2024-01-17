Anzeige
Energy Transition Partners B.V.: EGM voting results, the final day of trading, and an update on the liquidation

AMSTERDAM, 17 January 2024 - Today, Energy Transition Partners B.V. in liquidatie (the "Company") announces that at its extraordinary general meeting of the Company, held today at 18:00 CET (the "EGM"), all resolutions were duly adopted by the shareholders.

At the EGM, 48.45% of the outstanding share capital of the Company was represented. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the EGM amounted to 6,358,502.

The minutes of the EGM are published on the Company's website at: https://www.entpa.nl/investor-relations

Delisting

Following the adoption of the resolutions proposed at the EGM, the ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares", and such holders "Ordinary Shareholders") and the redeemable warrants issued by the Company (the "Warrants") will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam.

The last trading date of the Ordinary Shares and Warrants shall be on Thursday 18 January 2024 and the delisting will occur on Friday 19 January 2024 (before market opening).

Press release:
https://live.euronext.com/sites/default/files/company_press_releases/attachments/2024/01/17/Connect_energy-transition-partners-press-release-egm-results-delisting-date-and-pre-liquidation-amount.pdf

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may have qualified as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:
Stefan Simons
Director
CFF Communications
T +31 (0)20 575 4073 | M +31 (0)6 203 007 96
E stefan.simons@cffcommunications.nl
