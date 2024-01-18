

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were steady on Thursday after a three-day slump on worries about inflation and interest rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,450 after losing 1.5 percent on Wednesday.



J Sainsbury, a chain of grocery stores, rose half a percent after an announcement that it is exploring a number of options for its financial services division.



Mining giant BHP fell about 1 percent after flagging possible writedowns at its nickel unit.



Kier Group added about 2 percent. The construction firm said its performance in the first half of its fiscal year remained ahead of last year's.



Watches Of Switzerland plummeted 26 percent after the luxury watch retailer cut its FY24 revenue guidance.



