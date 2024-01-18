

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Tire and auto parts major Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Thursday said it has elected Mark Stewart as its chief executive officer and president, effective January 29.



He succeeds Richard Kramer who had earlier announced his retirement after 24 years with the company.



Previously, Stewart was the chief operating officer at Stellantis North America.



Additionally, Laurette Koellner the lead independent director of the company will become its non-executive Board Chair, on the same date.



In pre-market activity, Goodyear shares are trading at $13.80, down 0.58% on the Nasdaq.



