

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail major Target Corp. (TGT) Thursday announced that it has appointed Michael Fiddelke as its chief operating officer, effective February 4.



He succeeds John Mulligan who had earlier announced his retirement after 32 years with the company.



Currently, Fiddelke is the chief financial officer of the firm and will continue in this role until his replacement is named.



In pre-market activity, Target shares are trading at $139.18, up 0.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.



