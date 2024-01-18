New scholarships established with University College London (UCL), Dublin City University and Trinity College Dublin will support 10 students

Funding is part of Baxter's Activating Change Today initiative in partnership with the Baxter MultiCultural Network business resource group

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, announced today three new collaborations to support financially in-need students from multicultural backgrounds pursuing degrees at UCL, Dublin City University and Trinity College Dublin. Baxter's funding will support 10 students in total over the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic years.

"Through our Activating Change Today (ACT) initiative, Baxter has proudly created several programs that support students in the U.S. who are pursuing health and science degrees. The funding announced today is ACT's first investment benefiting students internationally," said Angela Lee, Baxter's chief diversity officer. "In partnership with the Baxter MultiCultural Network business resource group-which promotes inclusion and belonging by embracing diversity among different dimensions of race, ethnicity and culture-we're delighted to work with three higher-educational institutions in the UK and Ireland to help address barriers to education that can exist at the intersection of ethnicity and affordability."

Each of the institutions are applying Baxter's contributions to best meet the needs of their respective student bodies. This includes:

UCL will establish the Baxter Healthcare Scholarship to fund one undergraduate student in the Faculty of Engineering Sciences and one Master of Science student in the Global Business School for Health in the 2024/2025 academic year. The scholarships will be awarded based on financial need to UK students of Black-African or Black-Caribbean descent.

Dublin City University Educational Trust will offer five full- or part-time teaching masters postgraduate scholarships in the 2023/2024 academic year through its University of Sanctuary program, which welcomes refugees and asylum seekers into the university. The scholarships will be open to university graduates who are not eligible for state support or grants, but need to complete a postgraduate degree in Ireland to gain access to the country's competitive employment market.

Trinity College Dublin will offer three scholarships to undergraduate ethnic minority students through its Trinity Access Program, which aims to increase participation in higher education by students from underrepresented groups and communities in Ireland.

